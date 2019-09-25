Home

Paul Philip ROFF

Paul Philip ROFF Notice
ROFF, Paul Philip. Tragically, in Perth; aged 46 years. Loved husband of Lauren, adored Dad of Curtis , and Ivy (Margaret River), dearly loved eldest son of David and Christine ( Mosgiel), loved brother and brother-in-law of Dallas and Emma, Leon and Kate, and Regan and Rachel, a loved uncle to Thomas, Duncan, and Simon; Beau; and Jessie. A Memorial Service to celebrate Paul's life will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road Mosgiel at 11am on Saturday September 28. - Messages to the Roff Family 56A Kinmont Crescent, Mosgiel 9024



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
