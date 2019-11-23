Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
06 835 7196
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul SNADDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Myles SNADDON


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Paul Myles SNADDON Notice
SNADDON, Paul Myles. Born 25th October 1945. Passed away peacefully on 14 November 2019 aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Carol, father and father-in- law of Jason Snaddon and Garrett Yeoman, Gretchen and Jonathan, and Myles. Brother and brother-in- law of John and Sue, Mark and Denise and Robyn and Trevor Smith. Our thanks to everyone who cared for Paul over this time, especially the amazing staff at Hawkes Bay Hospital. In accordance with Paul's wishes a private cremation has taken place. All messages to the Snaddon family C/o PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140. Dunstalls Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ Napier Ph 06 8357196
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -