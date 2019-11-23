|
|
|
SNADDON, Paul Myles. Born 25th October 1945. Passed away peacefully on 14 November 2019 aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Carol, father and father-in- law of Jason Snaddon and Garrett Yeoman, Gretchen and Jonathan, and Myles. Brother and brother-in- law of John and Sue, Mark and Denise and Robyn and Trevor Smith. Our thanks to everyone who cared for Paul over this time, especially the amazing staff at Hawkes Bay Hospital. In accordance with Paul's wishes a private cremation has taken place. All messages to the Snaddon family C/o PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140. Dunstalls Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ Napier Ph 06 8357196
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2019