Paul McDonald YELASH


1955 - 2020
Paul McDonald YELASH Notice
YELASH, Paul McDonald. 11 December 1955 - 21 May 2020. Unexpectedly at North Shore Hospital aged 64. Dearly loved son of the late Betty and Jim. Loved brother of Sandra, Jim and family, Karen and family, Peter, Graham and family. A Family Service will take place on Tuesday 26 May. Due to the current restrictions, the Service will be immediate family only. "May you rest in peace our special Bro. Love you to the moon and back." Any enquiries 09-818-7508.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2020
