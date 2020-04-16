|
HIGHAM, Paul Louis Frederick (Higgs). Born June 16, 1945. Passed away in Tauranga Hospital on 12th April 2020, peacefully in the arms of his wife, Elizabeth. Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth, treasured father of Steven and Angela, grandfather of Kylie, Jennifer, Dominic, Jacob and Carlos, and great-grandfather of Mathias. Due to the current situation, a private cremation has been held, and a memorial service will be arranged at a later date to celebrate Paul's life. Dad...you are one in a million, never to be forgotten xx
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2020