Paul Kenneth CONVERY

Paul Kenneth CONVERY Notice
CONVERY, Paul Kenneth. Passed away in his sleep on 17 October 2020 at his home in Perth WA after a period of illness. Dearly loved son of Doreen and David Convery (both deceased) and brother of David, Barry, and Richard. Paul will be greatly missed by his partner Pat and all his family in New Zealand and Australia. His great humour and large personality leaves a large gap in our lives. Paul's service will be held in Perth WA in early November. Rest in peace Paul.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020
