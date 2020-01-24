|
CLAASEN, Paul Joseph. On 22 January 2020. Much loved husband of Dianne for 47 years. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Hayden and Kristy, and Andrea. Adored Grandad 'Poochi' of James, Luke and Joshua. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Don and Lynette. Much loved, sadly missed. A service for Paul will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Tuesday 28 January at 12noon.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020