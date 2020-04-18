|
CASTLE, Paul Joseph (Baldy). Born 15th February, 1965, Died Tuesday 14th April, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. Loved eldest son of Joe and Jan Castle, brother of Jo-ann and John, Patrick and Robyn, Helen, Maria and Mike, John and Anne and Shane. Father of Aroha and Joe, Brooke and Whitney. Poppa of Keretene, Moana, Anahera, Pania, Waiata, L J, Caleb and Maiah. Uncle of 15 and Great Uncle of 8. Paul's farewell will take place in Brisbane and we will have a Kiwi farewell when the current lockdown is over. Paul, you will be missed but always loved and remembered, you have worked hard all your life for your family, rest in peace now son - Arohanui.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2020