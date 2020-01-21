|
|
|
NEWSON, Paul Johnathon. Born December 10, 1938. Passed away on January 20, 2020 at Totara Hospice, Paul passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer. Age 81 years. Beloved husband to Ngaire, loved Dad of Gary and Bev, Maree and Greg, Michelle and Allan. Much loved Poppie to Steven, Stacey and Chris, Aaron, Zara and Mike, Azaria, Melissa, Stephanie, Kimberley and Troy, Brad and Josh. Beloved Great Grandfather to Jessica, Brittany, Lily and Millie. Many thanks to Totara Hospice Doctors, Nurses and Staff. Funeral service is to be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens, Saturday 25th January at 12.30pm. In leiu of flowers, donations please to the Cancer Society. Will be sadly missed by all and forever in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 21, 2020