Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Manukau Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul NEWSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Johnathon NEWSON

Add a Memory
Paul Johnathon NEWSON Notice
NEWSON, Paul Johnathon. Born December 10, 1938. Passed away on January 20, 2020 at Totara Hospice, Paul passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer. Age 81 years. Beloved husband to Ngaire, loved Dad of Gary and Bev, Maree and Greg, Michelle and Allan. Much loved Poppie to Steven, Stacey and Chris, Aaron, Zara and Mike, Azaria, Melissa, Stephanie, Kimberley and Troy, Brad and Josh. Beloved Great Grandfather to Jessica, Brittany, Lily and Millie. Many thanks to Totara Hospice Doctors, Nurses and Staff. Funeral service is to be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens, Saturday 25th January at 12.30pm. In leiu of flowers, donations please to the Cancer Society. Will be sadly missed by all and forever in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -