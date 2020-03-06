|
HEENEY, Paul John. On Wednesday 4 March 2020, died peacefully surrounded by Barbara and family at Rawhiti Estate, Remuera. Dearly beloved husband of Barbara for 63 years. Much loved and admired father of Mary- Louise (deceased), John and Stephen, Margo, Catherine and Allan, and Tom and Fee. Special friend and father to Peter Macklow (deceased) and Mary. A blessed grandfather of Georgia, Charlotte, Andrew, Harriott, George and Tilly. Special thanks to Louisa and to the caring team at Rawhiti Estate who took such great care of him. A Mass will be celebrated at St Michael's Catholic Church, 6 Beatrice Road, Remuera on Wednesday 11 March at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020