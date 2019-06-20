|
|
|
COUGHLIN, Paul John. (Born in England, formerly of Wellington) Paul passed away peacefully on Saturday 15th June 2019 at North Shore Hospital in the company of his family; aged 55 years. Dearly loved son of John and Carolann, adored grandson of Eva and loved brother of Dominic. Forever in our hearts. A service to celebrate Paul's life will be held at the chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa on Monday 24th June 2019 at 1.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2019
Read More