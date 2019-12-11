|
COCKBURN, Paul John. It is with great sadness that we share the sudden passing of Paul (aged 49 years) on Sunday 8th December 2019, at home in Pukekawa. Dearly loved and cherished son of Maxine and Bob, much loved and respected brother of Sandi, brother-in-law of Justin and uncle of Mitchell and Alex. You will be greatly missed and remembered forever. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West Street, Tuakau on Saturday 14th December, at 11:00am, followed by refreshments at the venue. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stroke Foundation NZ, PO Box 12482, Thorndon Rise Building, Wellington would be appreciated. Messages to the Cockburn family c/- Grahams Funeral Services.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 11, 2019