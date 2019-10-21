|
SHERIFF, Paul James. Born November 27, 1939. Passed away on October 16, 2019. Peacefully at home surrounded by his family in his 80th year. Beloved husband of Bambi. Loved father of Jason and Kerstin, Kristine and Will, Lisa and Aned. Loved grandfather of Victoria, Courtney, Lachlan, Jamie, Zolton and Jodicy. Great grandfather of Holly. A service for Paul will be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive, Papamoa on Monday 21 October 2019 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Waipuna Hospice at www. waipunahospice.org.nz. Communications to the Sheriff family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 21, 2019