CUNNINGHAM, Paul Irwin. Passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday 8th November 2019 aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of 52 years to Pat. Much loved father and father- in-law of Sean and Karin, Hayley and Stu Bennett, Amy and Steve Cunningham- McClory, and Paul and Sarah. Dearly loved 'Papa-San' to Isabella, Arla, Max, Phoebe, Jessie, Liam, Paulie, and Cameron. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages may be sent to "The Cunningham Family", c/- PO Box 44, Oakura 4345. Paul will lie at home from Monday 11th November 2019. A service for Paul will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth on Friday 15th November 2019, at 1:30pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 11, 2019