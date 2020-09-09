Home

O'BRIEN, Paul Ian. Passed away peacefully at Summerset Katikati on 26th August 2020, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Val for 65 years and much loved father to Paul, Craig, Grant and Brett. Paul was also father-in-law to Paula, Sally and Annette. Grandad to Hollie, Sam, Annie and Georgia, Jed, Ben and Tom, also Great-Grandad to Keyarn and Lucan. In accordance with Paul's wishes a private ceremony has been held. "See you at the 19th Paul."



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 9, 2020
