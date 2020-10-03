|
STEEDS, Paul Howard Gordon (Paul). Born September 09, 1930. Passed away on September 27, 2020. Paul died peacefully at Summerset Havelock Nth. His first wife Mollie died in 1996 and he is survived by his second wife Gwen, his daughters Kate and Jane, son- in-law Phill, step-children and their spouses David, Kiri, Andrew, Janet, Cat and Duncan. Paul was Grampa or Step-Grampa to Sarah, Gabe, Josie, Sam, Henry, Thomas, James and Natalie, Chris, Andrew, Ryan, Lachie, Kegan, Caitlin, Xavier, and Phoebe, and Great Grampa to Audrey, Eleanor, Edveer, Niana and Ian. A gathering is yet to be arranged. Please contact [email protected]
