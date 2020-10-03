Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul STEEDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Howard Gordon (Paul) STEEDS

Add a Memory
Paul Howard Gordon (Paul) STEEDS Notice
STEEDS, Paul Howard Gordon (Paul). Born September 09, 1930. Passed away on September 27, 2020. Paul died peacefully at Summerset Havelock Nth. His first wife Mollie died in 1996 and he is survived by his second wife Gwen, his daughters Kate and Jane, son- in-law Phill, step-children and their spouses David, Kiri, Andrew, Janet, Cat and Duncan. Paul was Grampa or Step-Grampa to Sarah, Gabe, Josie, Sam, Henry, Thomas, James and Natalie, Chris, Andrew, Ryan, Lachie, Kegan, Caitlin, Xavier, and Phoebe, and Great Grampa to Audrey, Eleanor, Edveer, Niana and Ian. A gathering is yet to be arranged. Please contact [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -