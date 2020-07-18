Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Manurewa Baptist Church
9 Lupton Road
Manurewa
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul OSMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Hilton OSMAN

Add a Memory
Paul Hilton OSMAN Notice
OSMAN, Paul Hilton. Peacefully on Friday 17 July. Much loved husband of Pam, son of Joan and the late Harold, dearly loved father of Scott, Shannon and Julia, father-in-law of Alison, poppa of Hadassah and Malachi, much loved brother of Yvonne and brother-in-law of Keith, John, Sonia and Jeanette. "Safe in the arms of his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ". A service to celebrate Paul's life will be held at Manurewa Baptist Church, 9 Lupton Road, Manurewa on Wednesday, 22 July at 1 pm



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -