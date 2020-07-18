|
OSMAN, Paul Hilton. Peacefully on Friday 17 July. Much loved husband of Pam, son of Joan and the late Harold, dearly loved father of Scott, Shannon and Julia, father-in-law of Alison, poppa of Hadassah and Malachi, much loved brother of Yvonne and brother-in-law of Keith, John, Sonia and Jeanette. "Safe in the arms of his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ". A service to celebrate Paul's life will be held at Manurewa Baptist Church, 9 Lupton Road, Manurewa on Wednesday, 22 July at 1 pm
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2020