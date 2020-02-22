Home

Papatoetoe Cottage Funerals
34 Kolmar Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-279 9098
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Manukau Memorial Gardens
Puhinui Road
View Map
Paul Herbert (Margee) MARGISON

Paul Herbert (Margee) MARGISON Notice
MARGISON, Paul Herbert (Margee). Suddenly passed on Wednesday 19 February 2020. Loved father of Jay and Kendall. Father-in-law of Rochelle and Alex, and Grandad of Hollie, Izzy, and Otis. Son of Laura and the late James, and brother to Wayne and Christine. Loved uncle, coach, teammate,, and great mate to many. A Service for Margee will be held on Monday 24 February at Manukau Memorial Gardens, Puhinui Road at 11am. Papatoetoe Funeral Cottage 34 Kolmar Road, Papatoetoe Ph: 279 9098



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2020
