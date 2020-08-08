|
|
|
HAYNES, Paul (Haynesie). Passed away suddenly at home in Katikati on 4 August 2020, in his 73rd year. Darling beloved sole mate and Husband of Judy. Very proud and dear Dad and Grandad of Jan, Glen and Sarah, Sophie and Ella. Loved Brother and Uncle of Ross and Judy, Donna, Adele and families. Loved and respected Stepdad and Grandad of John and Sunny, Rebekah and Daniel, Brent and Victoria. A great mate to many. We will celebrate Paul's life at St Peter's Anglican Church, Beach Road, Katikati on Thurs 13 Aug at 1pm, followed by refreshments. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Kidney Society would be appreciated in Paul's memory.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2020