|
|
|
BACON, Paul Harold Boyce. On June 16, 2020, peacefully at Cedar Manor Care Home (Tauranga), aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Mildred. Much loved father and father-in- law of Barbara and Philip, Jenny and Philip, Russell and Robyn. Loved grandfather of Chantelle, and Dylan; Tim, and Pippa; Matthew, Renee, and Frances. Loved great grandfather of Rylee, Bailey, and Dani; Charlie; Aidan, and James. Special thanks to the staff of Cedar Manor for their care of Paul. In accordance with Paul's wishes, a private cremation has taken place, and a celebration of his life will be held at the Mount Maunganui RSA on Saturday, June 20 at midday. For catering purposes, if you plan on attending, could you please contact Barbara on (021) 645881 or [email protected] com
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2020