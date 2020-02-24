|
|
|
JENSEN, Paul Graeme. On 22nd February, 2020 passed away peacefully at his home, aged 66 years. Much loved husband of Jo, very dearly loved dad of Michelle and Jason, Tracy and Red, and loved brother of Carl. Nothing can ever fill the void that has been left in our lives. A celebration of Paul's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday, 27th February, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations to the West Auckland Hospice, P. O. Box 45-181, Te Atatu Peninsula Auckland 0651, would be appreciated and maybe left at the chapel. All communications to the Jensen family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020