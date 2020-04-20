|
WATERMAN, Paul Garren. 23 December 1937 - 15 April 2020. Passed peacefully at Kerridge House, Selwyn Village, Point Chevalier, Auckland. Loved Big Brother of Jill and Elinor (deceased) and Brother in Law of Andrew. Much loved son of Marjorie Waterman (deceased) and loved Grandson of Ellen Freeman (deceased). Fond Uncle of Tasia, Stefan and Great Uncle of Zachary. Cremation held on 18 April 2020. Private Interment at Waikumete Cemetery and a 'Farewell to Paul' will be held at the Grey Lynn RSA at a later date. RIP Paul
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2020