THOMSON, Paul Francis. Passed peacefully at home on Sunday 1 September 2019, after a short illness, with family by his side. Beloved partner of Kathy. Loving dad of Amanda, and Arran. Loving poppa to his grandchildren. Dear brother of Robin (deceased), Vivien, and Guy. A service to celebrate Paul's life will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany on Saturday 7 September at 12.30 pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 3, 2019