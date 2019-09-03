Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul THOMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Francis THOMSON

Add a Memory
Paul Francis THOMSON Notice
THOMSON, Paul Francis. Passed peacefully at home on Sunday 1 September 2019, after a short illness, with family by his side. Beloved partner of Kathy. Loving dad of Amanda, and Arran. Loving poppa to his grandchildren. Dear brother of Robin (deceased), Vivien, and Guy. A service to celebrate Paul's life will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany on Saturday 7 September at 12.30 pm, followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.