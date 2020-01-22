Home

Paul Francis McCOURT


1952 - 2020
McCOURT, Paul Francis. 1952 - 2020. Passed away peacefully in Rotorua on 20 January 2020. Beloved brother of Carol, Janet, Susan, Dorothy and Nancy. Also dearly loved friend of John, Murray and Keith who have remained by his side throughout his life and also his passing. Janet, your kindness and selflessness can never be forgotten and Paul shared only kind words of thanks and brotherly support for you. Paul, it's okay to rest now - The Force is with you. Paul's life will be celebrated with a private memorial.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
