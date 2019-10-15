Home

Paul Edward GRIVELLE

Paul Edward GRIVELLE Notice
GRIVELLE, Paul Edward. Passed away on Sunday 13 October 2019, aged 76. Deeply loved father and father-in-law of Suzanne and Simon, Graeme and Emma. Treasured grand-dad of Hannah, Treymaine, Giovanni and Sharus. Dearly loved and sadly missed by Irene. In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Hospice mercyhospice.org.nz would be greatly appreciated. A celebration of Paul's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday 17 October 2019 at 3.00 p.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 15, 2019
