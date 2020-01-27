Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broadway Funeral Homes
10 Short Street
Matamata, Waikato
0800 862 273
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Te Aroha RSA
67 Rewi Street
Te Aroha
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul AMIES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Dickinson (Hoppa) AMIES

Add a Memory
Paul Dickinson (Hoppa) AMIES Notice
AMIES, Paul Dickinson (Hoppa). Sadly as the result of a car accident on Wednesday 22nd January, Paul passed away peacefully, and surrounded by his loved ones, in Waikato Hospital on Thursday 23rd January 2020 aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Sue. Much loved father and father in law of Nicole, and Steven and Yvette. Treasured poppa of Lachlan, Jordan, and Holly. A service for Hoppa will be held in the Te Aroha RSA, 67 Rewi Street Te Aroha, on Thursday 30th January at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter, PO Box 9308 Hamilton 3240 would be appreciated and may be left at the venue. Messages to the Amies family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -