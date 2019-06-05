|
CARROLL, Paul. Passed away on 2 June after an accident. Paul joined Just Water New Zealand in 1992. He established Just Water Victoria in 2001, which was taken over by Clearwater Filter Systems in 2005, after which he was appointed National Sales Manager for Australia. He established Pure SEO Victoria in 2015 and was CEO there until his untimely death. Paul was the 12th recipient of Just Water's most prestigious Award - Honorary Member of Just Water New Zealand (HMJWNZ). Paul will be fondly remembered by all staff in New Zealand and Australia, and will be missed by all. Our love to Gail and Paul's 2 children, Ollie and Charlotte.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 5, 2019
