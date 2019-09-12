|
WINSTONE, Paul Bryan. Passed away on 8th September 2019. Loved and loving partner of Sherryl, father to Slade, Kelley-Anne and Cameron. Great mate to Jim, Michael, Russell and Tracey, doting 'Paul' to Hayley and Jessica and dear friend to many. Your weary days are over, restless nights have passed and in my saddened heart I know you have found peace at last. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Mercy Hospice who were so kind and compassionate at all times. In memory of Paul any donation to Mercy Hospice PO Box 47 693 Ponsonby Auckland 1140 would be appreciated. As Paul requested there will be no funeral, instead a small informal gathering will be held for close friends on Friday.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2019