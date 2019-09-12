Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Home
220 Universal Drive
Henderson, Auckland 0610
(9) 836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul WINSTONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Bryan WINSTONE

Add a Memory
Paul Bryan WINSTONE Notice
WINSTONE, Paul Bryan. Passed away on 8th September 2019. Loved and loving partner of Sherryl, father to Slade, Kelley-Anne and Cameron. Great mate to Jim, Michael, Russell and Tracey, doting 'Paul' to Hayley and Jessica and dear friend to many. Your weary days are over, restless nights have passed and in my saddened heart I know you have found peace at last. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Mercy Hospice who were so kind and compassionate at all times. In memory of Paul any donation to Mercy Hospice PO Box 47 693 Ponsonby Auckland 1140 would be appreciated. As Paul requested there will be no funeral, instead a small informal gathering will be held for close friends on Friday.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.