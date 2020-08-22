Home

GANLEY, Paul Bernard. Born 5th May 1945. Passed away peacefully 19th August 2020 on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland, after a long illness. Loved husband of Shirley, devoted father to Nathan (Mallorca) and Shannon (Sunshine Coast), and cherished grandfather to 5 grandchildren. Loved and respected brother and brother-in-law to Erin and Dianne, Tony and Maree, Cathy and Gerry, and Dan and Kathy. Sadly missed. We will miss his love, kindness and humour in our lives. Rest in peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020
