Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 9, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
Paul Arnold ERNEST Notice
ERNEST, Paul Arnold. Peacefully on Thursday 5th November 2020 in the Whakatane Hospital. Cherished father and father in law of Kim and Dwayne, Lee and Craig. Adored grandfather of Marshall and Kyla. Loved brother and brother in law of Ben and Jackie, Geoff and Robyn, Kris and Kevin. Paul will be sadly missed by all of his niece's and nephew's. A celebration of Paul's life will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane, on Monday 9th November at 2:00 pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to St John Whakatane, PO Box 154, Whakatane or can be left at the service. All communications to the Ernest family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane 3159 or online at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 6, 2020
