STAPLETON, Paul Anthony. Suddenly on 30 June 2020 aged 58 years. Much loved husband and friend of Theresa. Wonderful father and mate of James and father in law to Sarah-Lee. Dearly loved son of Gwen and Jim. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Deirdre and Peter Gibbs, Tim and Elaine, Paddy and Raukura. Much loved uncle of Kieran & Brendan; Leisha and Danni; Liam and Crystal Martin, Fein, Sorcha and Mary. Great uncle of Harley and River; and Aksel. Son in law of Claire and the late Richard Burr. Brother-in-law of Shirley, Caroline and Patricia. Loved uncle of Loui, Zana and Fleur; Margaret, Natasha, Claire, Trevor, Virginia; Richard, Lorraine and Rodney. Much loved mate of Brian, Bruce, Neil and Justin. Remembered with much love by all his family in Ireland. Paul will be laying at his home from Friday morning for those wishing to pay their respects. Funeral prayers will be recited in St Anne's Catholic Church, 126 Russell Road, Manurewa on Saturday 4 July at 2pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 2, 2020