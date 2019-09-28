|
SLOANE, Paul Anthony. Peacefully at home on Wednesday 25th September 2019. Dearly loved son of Margaret and the late Pat. Loved brother and brother in law of the late Michael, Greg and Kathy. A service for Paul will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 425 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Monday 30th September 2019 at 11am followed by burial. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to 'Kidney Kids' at the service. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or posted to the "Sloane Family" c/- P.O Box 8424 Havelock North 4157 Terry Longley & Son Funeral Services NZIFH
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2019