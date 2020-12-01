Home

Paul Anthony COLLINS

Paul Anthony COLLINS Notice
COLLINS, Paul Anthony. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 27 November 2020 after battling illness for some time. Much loved son of Sue and Andy, loved brother of John, Robert and Michelle. Brother- in law to Sue and David. Loved uncle of Daniel and Katie, Dylan, Cody and Braydon, Emma and Jessica. Thank you to the wonderful Auckland hospital staff who cared for Paul. A small family service will be held on 7th December, all communications to Sue Reay at [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 1, 2020
