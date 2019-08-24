|
EAGLESON, Pattie Irene (formerly Currie) (nee Wilhelm). Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 21 August 2019, aged 93 years. Loving wife of the Late Thomas Eagleson and the Late Roy Currie. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Ron and Claudia Currie, Gary and Joy Currie, Beverly (Bev) McLocklan and Peter McLocklan, cherished Nana of Aaron and Anna, Rachael and Steve and Kent, Great Nana of Lola, Frank, Alessia, Analie, Charlotte and Alexandra. Funeral service for Pattie will be held at the Melville Methodist Church, 2 Bader Street, Melville on Monday 26 August, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial in the Olive Lawn, Hamilton Park Cemetery, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead. Pattie's family wish to thank the staff at Cascades. Correspondence to the Eagleson/Currie Family, c/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Ana-Maria Richardson Funeral Director
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2019