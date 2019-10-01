|
YOUNG, Patsy. On 30th September 2019 peacefully at Auckland City Hospital, aged 90 years. (Previously resident of Levin and Palmerston North.) Devoted wife of 70 years to Jack Young, loving mother of Dennis (Australia), Sandra (Pukekohe), Viv (Palmerston North) and Rees (Auckland). Mother in law of Stan, Kevin, the late Steve, Chris, Anne and Colin. Loving Grandmother to 7 Grandchildren and Great grandmother to her 10 Great Grandchilden. A private family service to celebrate Patsy's life was held at Selwyn Village, Point Chevalier. Messages to Jack and family C/- 42 Margaret Avenue, Mount Albert, Auckland. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Palmerston North Would be appreciated. A paitent sufferer now at rest.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 1, 2019