Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 p.m.
Manukau Memorial Gardens Cemetery
361 Puhinui Road
Papatoetoe
WHITESIDE, Patsy (nee Little). On the 5th October 2019 (Queensland, Australia). Loved and loving wife of the late Tony. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Geoff and Viv, Debbie and Alan, Steve and Cieran. "Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her." May she rest in peace. A graveside service together with Tony will be held at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland 12 noon Saturday 14 December 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Police Dog Charitable Trust, PO Box 47076 Upper Hutt, Wellington would be gratefully appreciated. All communications to P.O. Box 26003, Epsom, Auckland 1344.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 7, 2019
