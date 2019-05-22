|
|
|
DOW-BOWERING, Patsy. In loving memory of Patsy Dow-Bowering who passed peacefully on Sunday 19 May, 2019. Beloved wife of Geordie, Mother of Duncan, Alistair and Fiona, and Mother-in-Law to Anne. Grandmother of James, Anna, Alysha and Sean. Stepmother to Donna, Tania, Megan, Delwyn and Anthony. Step Mum-in-Law to Paul, Ian, Andrew, Rachael and Al. Step Grandma to Winston, Ashley, Ben, Sarah, Ryan, Kallum, Emma, Jack, Molly, Nico, Henry and Lyla and Great Step Grandma to Hazel. Funeral service will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames on Saturday 25 May 2019, at 1pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Thames Community Cancer Support Group. Please join us for refreshments at the Thames Sailing Club, Tararu Road after the service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2019
Read More