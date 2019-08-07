Home

Patrisha May GAUSDEN

Patrisha May GAUSDEN Notice
GAUSDEN, Patrisha May. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Loved dearly and missed by her husband of 50 years, Frank Gausden and her family. Patricia was the daughter of the late Jack (John) Hughes and the late Marjorie Hughes (nee Mart); sister of Michael Hughes, Pauline Higgins (nee Hughes) and Tony Hughes. Mother of Darren and Scott; grandmother of Stewart, Jared and Joel. Patricia was a kind selfless lady who valued her family above all else in her life. At her request a Graveside Service will be on Thursday 8th August 2019, 1pm; held at the Miranda Cemetery, Miranda Rd, Mangatawhiri. Contact Frank, 027 2322 922.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
