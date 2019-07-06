Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrine THOMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrine Helen THOMSON

Add a Memory
Patrine Helen THOMSON Notice
THOMSON, Patrine Helen. Left us on 22 June 2019 in her 92nd year. Loved wife of the late Tom Thomson and loved mother and mother-in-law of Anne and George, John and Lynn, Mary and Richard, Jenny and Stephen, Jane, Chris and Reece. Grandmother "Nana Pat" of Tracey, Paul, Ben, Brydee, Layton, Aaron, Toby, Emma, Jordan and partners. Great grandmother of 17. A commemoration of Pat's life will be held at a later date, at one of her favourite fishing places. Correspondence to the "Thomson Family" RD1 Waiotira Northland.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.