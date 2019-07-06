|
THOMSON, Patrine Helen. Left us on 22 June 2019 in her 92nd year. Loved wife of the late Tom Thomson and loved mother and mother-in-law of Anne and George, John and Lynn, Mary and Richard, Jenny and Stephen, Jane, Chris and Reece. Grandmother "Nana Pat" of Tracey, Paul, Ben, Brydee, Layton, Aaron, Toby, Emma, Jordan and partners. Great grandmother of 17. A commemoration of Pat's life will be held at a later date, at one of her favourite fishing places. Correspondence to the "Thomson Family" RD1 Waiotira Northland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2019