HEGARTY, Patrick William Anthony. Surrounded by family and friends, in his 60th year. Paddy peacefully passed away on August 4th 2019 after a lengthy illness. Beloved eldest son of John and Maggie. Adored Dad to Jennah and Kris, best friend and former husband to Karen and Grandad to Benji. Much loved brother and brother in law to Mike and Rose, Willy and Lyn, Dan and Nicky, Tuck, Janis, Robyn and Todd. Loved Uncle to Sam, Sarah, Kate, Kama, Lily, Danielle, Sinead, Jack, Harriot, Samantha, Jodi, Ben, Josh, Haley and friend to so many. Always loved and will never be far from our thoughts. The Funeral service will be held at Evans Chapel, Ormond Road, Gisborne at 1.30pm on Friday 9th August followed by a private cremation. Evans Funeral Services Ltd. FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 6, 2019