POWELL, Patrick Thomas. Passed away peacefully on St Patrick's day, Tuesday 17 March 2020. Aged 80 years. Loved father to Brett, Tanya, Selina, and Glenn. Loved father-in-law to Dermot and Kim. Cherished granddad to Jessica, Stephanie, Alex, Jayne, and Sydney. Rest now, the full-time whistle has blown. Grateful thanks to the wonderful staff of Sarah Selwyn Village, Pt Chevalier. A service for Patrick will be held in the Garden Chapel of Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson, Monday 23 March at 11am followed by burial at Waikumete Cemetery. All communications c/o the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020