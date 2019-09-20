Home

Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
Patrick Neil Joseph . (Paddy) McPEAKE

Patrick Neil Joseph . (Paddy) McPEAKE Notice
Mc PEAKE, Patrick Neil Joseph (Paddy). 1929 - 2019 Paddy passed away peacefully, 19th September, at Potter Home Whangarei. Dearly loved husband of Leila. Loving father to Ngaire, Sharon, Maureen, Nigel, (the late Kerry), and Shane. Also loving step father to Dawn, Keith and Gaye. Grandad to, Aaron, Sarah, Kirsty, Nicole, Blaine, Evan, Jon, Paul, Brandon, Jamie, Kerrie, Simone, Alannah, Erin, Laura, Claire, Adrian, Kyle and Jess, Rueben, Maree, Natalie (Australia), Ned, and many great grandchildren. A celebration of Paddy's life will be held, at Central Baptist Church, Bank street, Whangarei, on Tuesday 24th September 2019, at 1pm. Followed by a private family cremation. All communications to the 'McPeake Family', C-/P.O Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 20, 2019
