HAYES, Patrick Martin. On Saturday, 7th December 2019, after a long illness at North Shore Hospital. Aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Irene. Loved father of Matthew and his partner Erin. Grandfather of Hunter and Torana and Kiwi Dad of Bruce. A service to celebrate Patrick's life will be held at St Josephs Catholic Church, 1 Puriri Rd,, Helensville on Thursday, the 12th of December 2019 at 2:00 PM. All communications to 12 Hand Road, Helensville.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 9, 2019