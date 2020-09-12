Home

Patrick Joseph KIRWAN

KIRWAN, Patrick Joseph. Passed away at Granger House, Greymouth on the 2nd September 2020, aged 95. Much loved brother of the late Lorraine and Terry Turner, and Bernard (deceased), respected and loved uncle of Grant Turner and family. A sad loss of an uncle, a grand uncle, and a great friend. May he rest in peace A private interment will be held. Messages to Grant Turner, PO Box 91555, Auckland 1142 Westland Funeral Services Ltd Greymouth 7840
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2020
