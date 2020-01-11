Home

Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Chapel of Memories
32 William Street
Huntly
Patrick John MILLS Notice
MILLS, Patrick John. On Wednesday, 8th January 2020, peacefully at Waikato Hospital aged 80 years. Beloved husband of the late Lily. Loved father and father in-law of Kris and Ross. Cherished grandfather of Rachael and Reuben, John, Kat, Matthew, Sarah and Daniel. Treasured great grandad of Nate, Jake and Josh. A Service for Patrick will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly, on Friday, 17th January at 2PM. All communications to the Mills family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
