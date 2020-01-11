|
|
|
MILLS, Patrick John. On Wednesday, 8th January 2020, peacefully at Waikato Hospital aged 80 years. Beloved husband of the late Lily. Loved father and father in-law of Kris and Ross. Cherished grandfather of Rachael and Reuben, John, Kat, Matthew, Sarah and Daniel. Treasured great grandad of Nate, Jake and Josh. A Service for Patrick will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly, on Friday, 17th January at 2PM. All communications to the Mills family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 11, 2020