More Obituaries for Patrick LEES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick John (Pat) LEES

Patrick John (Pat) LEES Notice
LEES, Patrick John (Pat). Pat, aged 61, passed away peacefully at home on 21 March 2020 with his family by his side. Loved partner of Lisa and Father to Fergus, Callum and Daniel. Brother of Garry and son of the late Robert and Elizabeth, son-in-law of Sally and the late Ray. Brother-in- law of Nancy, Denise and Neill and Uncle to Hannah and Reuben. There will be a private cremation, followed by a memorial service for family and friends to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the cancer society. The Natural Funeral Company 021 234 5650
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 24, 2020
