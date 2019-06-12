|
O'LEARY, Patrick Jeremiah. On June 9th 2019. Much loved father and father-in-law of Erin and Nick, and Bowden. Beloved youngest brother and brother-in-law of Danny and Carol, Marcelline (deceased), Gerald and Virginia, Colleen and Dario, Kathleen, Gordon (deceased), Gael, Bernadette and Nigel, special uncle of all his neices and nephews. Rest in Peace Paddy. There will be a special gathering to celebrate Paddy's life at the Mangonui Hotel at 1pm on Tuesday 18th June 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2019
