Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harvey Bowler Funeral Services
14 Rangatira Street
Otaki, Wellington
0800 332273
Service
Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020
2:00 p.m.
A Requiem Mass, and Service of Celebration and Thanksgiving
St Mary's Catholic Church, Convent Road
Otaki
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick BLEWMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick James (Pat) BLEWMAN


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Patrick James (Pat) BLEWMAN Notice
BLEWMAN, Patrick James (Pat). 7 February 1944 - 1 October 2020 Pat passed away peacefully at Horowhenua Health Centre, Levin in the presence of Kath and James. Deeply loved and treasured husband of Kath. Dearly loved and admired father and father-in-law of James and Joice Blewman (Jakarta, Indonesia), Kirsten and Dan Simpson (Sydney), and Andrew Blewman and Sharyn Moore (Sydney). Adored and respected Grandad of Alexander and Ethan Blewman, Ally, Flynn and Billy Simpson, and Jack, Tom and Lily Blewman. A Requiem Mass, and Service of Celebration and Thanksgiving for Pat's life will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Convent Road, Otaki on Saturday 10 October 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Society of St Vincent de Paul, Otaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -