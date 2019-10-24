Home

DOAK, Patrick Hugh. Passed away suddenly, surrounded by his family 22 October 2019. Treasured son of Hugh (deceased) and Betty Doak. Brother to Mike, Tony, Sue, Chris and Kevin. Brother in law to Memory, Bub, Ken and Cathy. Loved Uncle to many. Beloved partner of Sandra O'Shaughnessy (deceased). Wonderful Dad to Kathryn and Marelle. Strong to the end, always in our hearts. Funeral Service 11am Friday 25 October, Mercury Bay Game Fishing Club, 12 Esplanade, Whitianga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
