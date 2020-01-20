|
|
|
GREEN, Patrick (Pat). Sgt 65658 2nd NZEF 24th Inf. Btn At Waikato Hospital, Hamilton aged 102 years. Much loved husband of the late Grace and father and father-in-law of Gillian (deceased), Paul and Pat (Katikati) and Kevin (Paeroa). Adored grandfather (Pop) to Chris and Zai (Wellington), Angela (Wellington), Sally (Tauranga) and Thomas (London). A special and beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Thanks to the staff at Hilda Ross Retirement Village and the staff at Waikato Hospital for their care of Pat. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Hamilton, on Thursday 23 January at 1.30pm. All communications to the Green family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 20, 2020