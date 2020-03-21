Home

Patrick Gerard (Pat) STEADMAN

Patrick Gerard (Pat) STEADMAN Notice
STEADMAN, Patrick Gerard (Pat). Passed away peacefully on 17th March, 2020 (St Patrick's Day), aged 53 years. Devoted husband and soulmate of Raewyn. Much treasured father of Jarred, Aimee and Hamish. Dearly loved son of Rosemarie and the late Paddy. Loved brother of the late Kieran. Cherished uncle of his nieces and nephews. Patrick's family would like to thank all the many friends for their love, support and kindness. A celebration of Patrick's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Tuesday 24th March at 11:00am, followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery. A special thanks to Hospice Waikato for their amazing care and support of Patrick and his family. Patrick will be sadly missed by all family and friends. 'Forever in our hearts, always on our minds. Always loved and never forgotten'. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice Waikato (PO Box 325, WMC Hamilton 3240) or the Cancer Society (511 Grey Street, Hamilton East 3216).



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2020
